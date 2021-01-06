Election Commission’s stand on use of black money kicks up storm again in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Election Commission’s hard stand on the use of black money in elections has again kicked up a political storm in the state. The Economic Offences Wing registered a preliminary enquiry on December 31, but it failed to satisfy the commission. The commission has kept its eye on what action the government is going to take on the Income-Tax report through the probe agency.

The commission has sought a report on the government’s action within 15 days.

The commission’s stand indicates that the government has to take some stern action within two weeks, that it may give a satisfactory report.

By issuing instructions, the commission has sent the ball to the court of the probe agency and that of the government.

According to reports, the government will take a decision on whether the agency should probe the case by registering a preliminary inquiry or by registering an FIR.

To register an FIR, the agency has to file a case comprising against three IPS officers Sanjay Mane, Sushobhon Banerjee, Madhu Kumar and SPS officer Arun Mishra.