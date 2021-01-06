Election Commission’s stand on use of black money kicks up storm again in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Election Commission’s hard stand on the use of black money in elections has again kicked up a political storm in the state. The Economic Offences Wing registered a preliminary enquiry on December 31, but it failed to satisfy the commission. The commission has kept its eye on what action the government is going to take on the Income-Tax report through the probe agency.
The commission has sought a report on the government’s action within 15 days.
The commission’s stand indicates that the government has to take some stern action within two weeks, that it may give a satisfactory report.
By issuing instructions, the commission has sent the ball to the court of the probe agency and that of the government.
According to reports, the government will take a decision on whether the agency should probe the case by registering a preliminary inquiry or by registering an FIR.
To register an FIR, the agency has to file a case comprising against three IPS officers Sanjay Mane, Sushobhon Banerjee, Madhu Kumar and SPS officer Arun Mishra.
The income-tax report consists of the names of many people, other than those four police officers, who were involved in underhand dealings.
If an FIR is registered against those police officers, other accused in underhand dealings should be part of it.
The agency will inquire into the case on the basis of the income-tax report.
A Special Investigation Team, set up to inquire into the case, has begun to prepare for action on the basis of information provided in I-T appraisal report.
Name of only 4 persons still puzzling
The reason for mentioning the names of only four officers in its report for probe is still a puzzle even after the meeting between the commission and the chief secretary.
In its letter, the commission did not mention other people whose names were mentioned in the income-tax report.
The report contains the names of businessmen, senior leaders of the Congress, its legislators and of those who defected to the BJP from the Congress, besides the names of other people.
