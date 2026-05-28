Eid-Ul-Adha Celebrated With Peace And Brotherhood Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is being celebrated across the state with devotion, peace, and a spirit of brotherhood.

At Bhopal's Sadar Bazar Eidgah, the main Eid prayer was scheduled at 9:30 am and led by the city Qazi. A large number of devotees gathered there to participate in the prayers and listen to the message of peace and unity delivered after the namaz.

Since early morning, a large number of people from the Muslim community have gathered at Eidgahs and mosques in Bhopal, Indore and other cities to offer Eid prayers.

After the prayers, people greeted each other with hugs and exchanged Eid wishes. Special prayers were also offered for peace, harmony, justice, and prosperity in the country.

At Taj-ul-Masajid and other major mosques, imams prayed for unity in society and appealed to people to maintain love and brotherhood.

They said that the progress of the country is possible only when people live together with peace, justice, and mutual respect.

During the special prayers, appeals were made to remove social evils and strengthen justice in society. Prayers were also offered for the safety of the country, protection from conflicts, and prosperity of Madhya Pradesh.

The imams also prayed for unemployed people to get jobs, for the recovery of the sick, and for relief to those facing difficulties.

Special prayers were offered for the safety of madrasas, mosques, and social organisations, as well as for people working in religious service.

Following the prayers, people embraced each other and extended Eid greetings before beginning the ritual of animal sacrifice, which is performed in the name of Allah. The process of sacrifice will continue for the next three days.

The celebrations across the city remained peaceful, with people coming together to spread the message of communal harmony, compassion, and faith.