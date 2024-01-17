Effort On To Start Air Ambulance From Every District: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said efforts are underway to start air ambulance service from every district so that seriously ill patients can be airlifted to places offering better treatment. Moreover, air services also give fillip to tourism and commercial activities. He was virtually participating in the programme held to inaugurate new flight services between Gwalior- Bangalore and Delhi-Ayodhya. He said that through the medium of new flights, people of the state will get connected with Gwalior along with North and South India.

Under PM Narendra Modi regime, air services are expanding, the endeavour to upgrade airport in Gwalior by investing Rs 500 crores is a historical step, said Yadav. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the new flights will boost business, commerce and tourism. With the start of new air service from Gwalior, passengers can reach South India and fly to Ayodhya. The new flight services are result of PM Narendra Modi’s pledge and new vision of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He also shared the details of air services between Indore and UAE, Sharjah.

Chitrakoot to be developed on Ayodhya line

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Chitrakoot would be developed on the lines of Ayodhya. All the places connected with Ram Van Gaman Path will be developed. The chief minister participated in the first meeting of Shri Ram Chandra Path Gaman Nyas held on the premises of Chitrakoot’s Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya on Tuesday.

A decision was taken to hold parleys with religious leaders and subject experts before developing the main places along the Ram Van Gaman Path. A work plan will be prepared after deliberations with subject experts and it will be implemented in a phased manner. Under this, emphasis will laid be on infrastructure development. At the meeting, the chief minister issued directive to display information about Ram Gaman Path at Diwali fair and Amavasya fair held in Chitrakoot.