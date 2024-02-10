E-Summit 24 At MANIT: ‘Books Are Vehicles Of Impact, Empowerment’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former diplomat and author of Oscar-winning adaptation film, Slumdog Millionaire, Vikas Swarup has said that life is the greatest teacher. Reflecting on the global appreciation for underdog stories, he emphasised the transformative power of words, stating that books are not mere products but vehicles of impact and empowerment.

Swarup was speaking on Saturday – the second-day of three-day ‘E-Summit 24’ at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT). Advocating for the use of social media in government to directly connect with the common people, he shared insights from his diplomatic career, expressed a desire for a roundtable with Mahatma Gandhi and Premchand, and announced the upcoming release of his new novel in July, adding another chapter to his literary contributions.

Swarup conveyed his journey was inspired by Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sharad Vivek Sagar, CEO of Dexterity Global, highlighted the contrast between Indian and foreign education, urging a shift from grade-centric pursuits to ventures focused on meaningful impact. Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, he emphasised patience in entrepreneurship, stating it is not just about making money but creating a positive impact.

Sagar challenged stereotypes, emphasised the importance of knowing why one starts a venture, and stressed building trust for credibility. Besides the keynote session, an investor panel session and pitchings by startups, business plan competition and creators camp were held.

Yogesh Kharke, COO of Bnest Incubation Centre, an investment advisor and mentor as well as the CS and CO of Bhopal Smart City Development conducted a guest session at the Business Plan competition where more than 20 startups performed their pitching sessions in front of the jury. Around 50 start-up booths have been set up where incubation centres, investors and many other dignitaries are involved. An IPL auction simulation competition was also organised where bids for over 180 cricket players with no real money were held.