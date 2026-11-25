Dumper Driver Tries To Run Over RTO Employee In Morena, Dumps Sand On Highway To Escape | VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dumper driver allegedly tried to run over a Regional Transport Office (RTO) employee during a crackdown on illegal sand transportation on National Highway 552 in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Driver Refuses To Stop

According to information, an RTO team was conducting checks against illegal sand transportation on the highway when it spotted a dumper loaded with sand from the Chambal river.

When the officials tried to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly accelerated, causing panic among the officials at the spot.

#WATCH | Dumper Driver Allegedly Tries To Run Over RTO Employee In Morena, Dumps Sand On Highway To Escape #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/MywuIuGsJf — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 25, 2026

Driver Dumps Sand On Highway

In an attempt to escape action, the driver reportedly unloaded sand in the middle of the highway. The sand spread across the road, posing a risk to other motorists.

The driver was then seen trying to flee with the dumper. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, raised concerns over the safety of officials conducting such enforcement drives.

Illegal Sand Mining In Morena

Morena district has long been grappling with illegal sand mining and transportation from the Chambal river.

Although the administration and police regularly take action against those involved in the illegal sand trade, incidents of sand mafia members targeting government officials continue to surface.

Meanwhile, official information on the driver's identity, whether the dumper has been seized and what legal action has been taken against him is awaited.