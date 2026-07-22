Dual Thrills: CBSE Cluster XII Football Reaches Quarter-Finals Alongside West Zone Swimming Meet In MP's Vidisha

Dual Thrills: CBSE Cluster XII Football Reaches Quarter-Finals Alongside West Zone Swimming Meet | FP photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The CBSE Cluster XII Football Tournament, 2026 entered the pre-quarter-final and quarter-final stages.

The CBSE West Zone Swimming Championship (Boys) 2026 27 showcased outstanding performances in different categories.

Eighteen football matches took place during the day, featuring victories and closely contested encounters.

Teams secured their places in the semifinals. The tournament has seen 130 matches in the past six days since its commencement on July 16.

Simultaneously, the school hosted several thrilling swimming contests. Performances in breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke, and freestyle events delight the spectators.

The school administration has ensured all arrangements for the comfort, safety, and well-being of all participants.