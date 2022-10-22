Dry & humid weather conditions prevail in state

Representative Photo |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Even as South West Monsoon has withdrawn, weather conditions in the state are still passing through the transition phase. Barring a mild pinch of light cold during early morning hours, the day remains quite dry and sultry.

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the state and there has been no rainfall activity during the last twenty four hours. There was no major change in the day's temperature. The highest maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajgarh, while Mandla recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius.

Weatherman said that the weather conditions in the state will remain dry for.

People are a little bit surprised that even after a good monsoon season, the winter season is at bay in the state so far.

