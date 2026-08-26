Drunk Teacher Reaches Schools, Interacts With Children While Smoking Beedi In MP's Sheopur— Video

Teacher Allegedly Seen Intoxicated With An Alcohol Bottle At School In MP's Sheopur--Video | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing a school teacher intoxicated and sitting with a bottle of alcohol in the presence of students surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur, raising concerns over conduct on school premises.

The incident reportedly took place at a government primary school under the jurisdiction of Suthara police station in Sheopur.

According to claims accompanying the video, the teacher has been identified as Shripal Jatav, a primary teacher posted at the government school. He has been accused of being intoxicated during school hours instead of performing his teaching duties.

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In the video, a man can be seen sitting on a chair inside the school, with what appears to be a bottle of alcohol in front of him, while students are present nearby.

#WATCH | Sheopur: Govt School Teacher Reaches School In Inebriated Condition, Smokes In Front Of Children #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/346T5ChqHM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 26, 2026

If the claims made regarding the viral video prove to be true, the incident would not only raise questions about the teacher’s conduct and sense of responsibility but also serious concerns about student safety and discipline on the school premises.

Parents demand investigation

Parents have demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and strict action against the teacher if he is found guilty.

The date of the video and the identity of the person seen in it, including whether he is indeed teacher Shripal Jatav, can only be confirmed through an investigation.

It also remains unclear under what circumstances the video was recorded on the school premises.

The education department is expected to investigate the video to determine whether the teacher was intoxicated during school hours and whether alcohol was consumed on the school premises.

If the allegations are substantiated, departmental action could be taken against the teacher concerned.

The viral video has raised questions about discipline and oversight at the school, particularly over how such an alleged incident could have occurred in the presence of students.