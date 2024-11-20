Drunk Son Smashes Mother To Death After She Tries To Pacify Fight With His Wife In MP’s Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man brutally smashed his elderly mother to death while she was sleeping in her room in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena. He became angry at her after she tried to pacify his fight with wife and bludgeoned her with a stone .

The incident occurred in the Dimni police station area, and the accused fled the scene after the murder. Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to information, victim Ramkali Jatav, was sleeping at home when her intoxicated son arrived. He initially beat her, and when she became injured, he struck her head with a heavy stone, killing her on the spot.

Neighbors, who witnessed the horrifying act, informed the police. By the time authorities arrived, the accused had fled the scene.

Read Also Man Caught Appearing For Physical Test On Behalf Of Other Candidate During Police Recruitment For...

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been upset with his mother for stepping in to resolve his marital disputes. His actions, fueled by anger and alcohol, led to the tragic murder of the very woman who raised him. The police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem while launching a search for the absconding son.

Dimni Police Station in-charge, Dipendra Singh, confirmed that the son is the main suspect, and further investigation is underway.