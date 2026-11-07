DRI Seizes 6 Kg Amphetamine Drug Worth ₹ 5.3 Crores; Repeated Drug Trafficker Arrested In Bhopal |

Drug Trafficking In Madhya Pradesh: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 6.642 kilograms of amphetamine drug worth ₹ 5.32 crores and arrested one drug trafficker in Bhopal, said officials on Friday.

Drug Trafficker Was Travelling From Delhi To Bhopal

Officials informed that specific intelligence developed by the DRI indicated that a drug trafficker would be travelling by bus from Delhi to Bhopal and would be carrying NDPS drugs.

As soon as the bus arrived at the Sonkatch Toll Plaza (near Bhopal) on Thursday afternoon, officers of the DRI intercepted the drug trafficker.

During the search, they found three bright silver coloured plastic packets containing crystalline white substance weighing 6.642 kilogram. It was recovered from the light brown colored duffle bag carried by the drug trafficker.

Tests conducted with the NDPS Field Test Kit confirmed the presence of amphetamine.

The drug, valued at ₹ 5.32 crores in the international illicit market, was seized, and the accused has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Repeat Drug Offender Arrested In Bhopal

Importantly, the apprehended accused was out on bail in another NDPS case registered by Bengaluru Police, which indicates that the accused is a repeat offender.

The officials also found cash amounting to ₹ 48,400 in the luggage of the accused, which the accused admitted was the proceeds of drug trafficking. Consequently, the same was also seized.