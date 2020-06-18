Don’t refer corona patients to other COVID-19 centres: MP health department directs Ayushman empanelled private hospitals

BHOPAL: The health department has directed the Ayushman empanelled private hospitals not to unnecessarily refer coronavirus infected critical patient to other COVID-19 empanelled hospitals.

In an advisory, the department has directed these private hospitals having all required medical facilities as per the established COVID-19 protocol to continue with the treatment of the patients and refrain from referring the critical one to other COVID-19 designated hospital.

Health department has also issued advisory regarding transportation of patients diagnosed with coronavirus. The department has empanelled 146 private hospital and 74 notified hospital COVID-19 treatment.