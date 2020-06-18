Don’t refer corona patients to other COVID-19 centres: MP health department directs Ayushman empanelled private hospitals

BHOPAL: The health department has directed the Ayushman empanelled private hospitals not to unnecessarily refer coronavirus infected critical patient to other COVID-19 empanelled hospitals.
In an advisory, the department has directed these private hospitals having all required medical facilities as per the established COVID-19 protocol to continue with the treatment of the patients and refrain from referring the critical one to other COVID-19 designated hospital.
Health department has also issued advisory regarding transportation of patients diagnosed with coronavirus. The department has empanelled 146 private hospital and 74 notified hospital COVID-19 treatment.
And as per the advisory, if patient has history of kidney problems and pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure, patients should be referred to third level dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with full oxygen support under supervision of paramedical staff.
Before shifting the patients, DCH’s nodal officer should be informed about the patients and there must be proper authorization between referring and destination hospitals.
Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance should be used for shifting patients from COVID Care Centre(CCC) to Dedicated COVID Health Centre(DCHC) and it should be ensured that there must be sufficient oxygen cylinders and pulse oxymeter. Similarly, for shifting patients from DCHC to Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH), the emplaned hospitals should use Advance Life Support (ASL) Ambulance which should be well equipped with paramedical staff for monitoring the patient.
If patient needs BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) or intubation, he should be shifted in ASL Ambulance lased with Multipara monitor, automated External Defibrillator (AED), Emergency Management Technician (EMT)
“Red Flag Sign” has been fixed for Pre-Referral to DCH if pre-symptomatic patient or mild symptomatic patient is to be shifted. And instruction has been given to empanelled hospital, if they do not have facilities, to refer patient to COVID hospitals.
