Don’t Encourage Garbage Vulnerable Points: BMC Chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of heaps of garbage at several points, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Harendra Narayan on Saturday instructed sanitation workers not to encourage garbage vulnerable points (GVP) at any place.

The BMC chief instructed the sanitation officials through a video conferencing during his inspection at various places. He showed the real picture of the heaps of garbage to the sanitation team and instructed for its immediate removal.

GVPs are those areas where the garbage gets piled up because of the constant dropping of garbage by the locals and passers-by. Instruction has been given for reduction in the number of GVPs.

Narayan inspected Jail Road, Jahangirabad police station, Jhada burial ground, Barkhedi, Pull Bogda, Ashoka Garden, Jinsi Square and Jinsi to Lal Parade Ground among others.

He also instructed the officials concerned to trace landlords of vacant plots and impose penalty over dumping of garbage. Earlier, heavy fine were imposed on landlords over dumped garbage at their vacant plots. Instructions were also given for proper development of Smart Park, TT Nagar.

A Rs 1,000 fine has been imposed on a truck operator for duping garbage on the roadside on Bhopal–Indore highway. Fine has been imposed at Kokta Transport Nagar in ward no-62 under zone-15.