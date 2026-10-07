Doctors, Nurses Assaulted Outside Dressing Room At Gandhi Memorial Hospital In Rewa; VIDEO Viral

Doctors, Nurses Assaulted At Gandhi Memorial Hospital In Rewa; Reasons Unknown | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another video showing an assault involving doctors and nurses at a hospital emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Wednesday. The incident is said to have been reported at Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors and others could be seen engaged in a fight outside the dressing room. While the circumstances that triggered the altercation remain unknown, the incident has raised concerns over the safety, security and dignity of doctors and other medical staff.

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A doctor and a nurse were reportedly assaulted at Gandhi Memorial Hospital Rewa Madhya Pradesh Video recording inside hospitals is increasingly being misused to harass and assault medical staff Hospital staff deserve safety, security and dignity @GovernorMP @CMMadhyaPradesh https://t.co/3AqSpu6wWn — Dr Mohammad Momin Khan (@DrMohammadMomin) October 6, 2026

The video shows doctors, medical staff and others engaged in a scuffle outside the dressing room at the hospital. The doctor and nurse were reportedly assaulted during the confrontation. It is not immediately clear who initiated the fight or what events led to the situation escalating.

Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety and security of doctors, nurses and other medical staff while performing their duties.

Healthcare professionals frequently work in high-pressure environments, particularly in emergency wards and government hospitals, where disagreements involving patients, attendants and medical staff can sometimes escalate.

Video Recording Under Lens

Concerns have also been raised over the increasing use of mobile phones to record videos inside hospitals. While recordings can help document incidents, healthcare workers have expressed concerns that videos may also be misused to harass or intimidate medical staff.

The Rewa incident has renewed calls for ensuring that doctors, nurses and other hospital employees can perform their duties in a safe and dignified environment.

Further details about the incident, including whether a police complaint has been lodged or any action has been taken against those involved, are awaited.

Not The First Incident

In August, relatives of a 60-year-old woman allegedly assaulted doctors and damaged life-saving equipment at Indore’s Government Super Specialty Hospital after she died during treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The incident followed a similar case in June, when Alot Civil Hospital BMO in-charge Dr Devendra Maurya was allegedly assaulted by a group on the hospital premises, leaving him unconscious.