Doctor Assaulted At Alot Civil Hospital; Services Suspended On Tuesday In Protest | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Block medical offialot cer (BMO) in-charge Dr Devendra Maurya was allegedly as s aulted by a group of individuals within Alot Civil Hospital premises late Monday night, losing consciousness during the attack.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among healthcare workers and hospital staff in the area.

According to reports, Dr Maurya had been summoned to the hospital late at night when a dispute broke out and a group of people allegedly attacked him. The doctor lost consciousness following the assault, causing panic among staff present at the hospital.

Alot police arrived at the scene and registered a case based on Dr Maurya's complaint under Sections 132, 121(1), 296(b), 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. Police are currently examining CCTV footage from the hospital premises.

Hospital staff expressed resentment, pointing out that similar incidents have occurred in the past, repeatedly disrupting healthcare services. They demanded strict action against the accused and permanent security arrangements at the hospital.

In protest, hospital services at Alot Civil Hospital were suspended on Tuesday. Staff and officials plan to submit a memorandum to the SDM's office demanding stern action and safety assurances for doctors.

Various speculations about the incident are circulating in the town, though none have been officially confirmed by police.