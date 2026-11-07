Diwali 2026: Astrologers Predict Goddess Lakshmi Arriving On Elephant This Diwali, Symobilising Wealth And Ambundance; Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

Kali Puja 2026 On Diwali, November 8: Check Amavasya, Nishita Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance | FPJ

Diwali Astrology Predictions: Diwali 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, with several auspicious planetary alignments adding astrological significance to the festival. Goddess Lakshmi will be worshipped during the Pradosh Kaal, the twilight period considered auspicious for Lakshmi Puja. According to astrological beliefs, Goddess Mahalakshmi will arrive riding an elephant (Gaja), which is considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity and abundance.

Diwali falling on a Sunday, along with the Goddess's arrival on an elephant, is considered an auspicious sign for trade, business and the farming community.

Diwali Lakshmi Puja Muhurat And Kartik Amavasya

The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 11:30 AM on November 8, following the end of Chaturdashi Tithi. Amavasya will continue throughout the day.

According to the Panchang, Diwali Lakshmi Puja on November 8 will be most auspicious during Pradosh Kaal, from 5:41 PM to 8:17 PM. The most favourable time for worship will be during Vrishabh Lagna, which will prevail from 6:09 PM to 8:07 PM. This period is considered particularly auspicious for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees can also perform the puja during the Shubh-Amrit Choghadiya from 5:49 PM to 8:59 PM. Although Amavasya Tithi will begin at 11:28 AM, Pradosh Kaal holds special significance for Diwali Lakshmi Puja.

The month of Kartik also holds special religious significance. The five-day Deepotsav begins with Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha. Major festivals during this period include Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali, followed by Annakoot, Bhai Dooj and Kartik Purnima during Shukla Paksha.

Goddess Lakshmi's Vahan: Why the Elephant is Auspicious

According to religious beliefs, the owl is the traditional vehicle (Vahan) of Goddess Lakshmi, while the elephant represents power, grandeur and prosperity.

The owl symbolises wisdom and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, even after acquiring wealth. Meanwhile, in the Gajalakshmi form, elephants are depicted performing an Abhishek of the Goddess. This is considered a symbol of happiness, peace and abundance.

Budhaditya Yoga And Other Planetary Alignments On Diwali

This Diwali, the Sun, Moon and Mercury will be positioned together in Libra. The conjunction of the Sun and Mercury will form Budhaditya Yoga, which is considered auspicious from an astrological perspective. Ayushman Yoga will also be in effect.

Additionally, Venus will be retrograde in Virgo during Pradosh Kaal. A Kendra-Trikona Yoga involving Venus will also form, making Lakshmi Puja particularly significant according to astrological beliefs.

Rare Planetary Alignment And Economic Predictions

A rare planetary configuration involving Jupiter and retrograde Saturn is also forming. According to astrological calculations, such an alignment occurs approximately once every 120 years.

The next three months could bring fluctuations in economic activities, particularly in the banking sector, stock market and gold trade. Predictions also point towards possible market volatility and economic slowdown. People are advised, from an astrological perspective, to avoid unnecessary expenditure and manage their finances carefully.