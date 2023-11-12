Diwali 2023: Meet The Gwalior Artists Behind 200-year-old Chitera Art Used To Make Laxmi-Ganesh Calendars

Pawan Kumari | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): People across the country and even abroad are celebrating Diwali today and the festival of light becomes complete after bringing home a calendar of the next year imprinted with the images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi. You will be surprised to know that these calendars are handmade by a family of Gwalior and the tradition has continued for the past 266 years.

These calendars which are in huge demand across the globe are prepared through Chitera art using natural colours.

Kanhaiya Lal and Pawan Kumari, an old couple living in Chitra Oli area of the city, said that their family members came to Gwalior from Bundelkhand in 1757 with the help of the Scindia dynasty, since then they have been living here. Kanhaiya Lal said that earlier this artwork was done in every house in Chitra Oli but now it is limited to only a few families.

85-year-old artist Kanhaiyalal and his wife Pawan Kumari also go door-to-door to make paintings using the Chitera Art during the Diwali festival. Pawan Kumari had learned making this artwork from her father at the age of 11. Currently there are a total of 10 people in the city who make this art, all from the same family.

FP Photo

Natural colours mixed with Gangajal

Pawan Kumari further said that the natural colours which are used in making the calendars are mixed with Gangajal, brought from Haridwar, before painting as the festival is supposed to bring happiness in the lives of people. “The work of making the calendars begins 45 days in advance. There is high demand for calendars in the country and abroad during Diwali,” she added.

Pawan Kumari recalled that in earlier times, to prepare these calendars, colours were prepared from the juice of green leaves, flowers and herbs and after that the calendars were made, they are completely pure and sacred.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu was presented the handwork during her Gwalior visit recently. PM Narendra Modi also received his painting made using the same art from artist Kanhaiya Lal. Both the leaders praised this centuries old artwork.