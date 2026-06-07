Disguised As AC Mechanics, Sister-In-Law & Brother Stage ₹50 Lakh Robbery As; 4 Arrested In Gwalior

Sister-In-Law, Brother Stage ₹50 Lakh Robbery As AC Mechanics; Four Arrested In Gwalior | AI Generated Caricature

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police solved a robbery case within 24 hours, in which jewellery worth ₹50 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh in cash were stolen from a home on May 4.

According to the report, on the afternoon of May 4, two miscreants carried out a robbery in Dabra, Gwalior district, posing as AC repairmen.

Pinky Jatav, who was present at the house, reported that the miscreants tied her hands and feet at gunpoint, slammed her against the dressing table, and fled with ₹2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth approximately ₹46 lakh.

Upon learning of the robbery, Monica Srivastava took her sister-in-law Pinky to the Dabra City police station and filed an FIR; however, the police grew suspicious of the sequence of events narrated by Pinky.

Gwalior SP Dharmveer Singh formed teams comprising Additional SPs Jayraj Kuber and Suman Gurjar, SDOP Dabra Saurabh Kumar, and DSPs Nagendra Singh (Crime) and Manish Yadav to apprehend the accused and deployed the force into action.

As the police team began investigating the incident, they uncovered crucial clues.

During police interrogation, Monica's accused brother revealed that Monica Srivastava resides near Sachdeva Farm in Dabra's Sanskriti Nagar.

Monica's brother, Shubham Srivastava, had previously entered into a love marriage with Pinky Jatav. Although he used to live elsewhere, financial difficulties led his sister Monica to take him and his pregnant wife into her home.

One day, Shubham and Pinky spotted jewellery and cash kept in a cupboard; from that moment on, they plotted to steal these valuables.

Shubham, the husband of Pinky Jatav involved in the incident, is Monica's brother. When he carried out the robbery, he came to the house disguised as a good mechanic

According to the plan, he also killed his wife Pinky Jatav and made marks on her head with the dressing table's glass, due to which blood started flowing. After robbing the amount, Pinky kept one lakh rupees in her bag at home.

Shubham Srivastava kept the remaining amount and jewellery at the house of his friend Asif Khan, who lives in Janakganj.

The police have seized the looted material in this entire incident and arrested all four accused: Shubham Srivastava, Sonu Kaushik, Asif Khan and Pinky Srivastava