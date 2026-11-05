Digvijaya Singh Reaches Home Constituency Raghogarh On Day-16 Of Ujjain To Ayodhya Padyatra; Accuses BJP Of Electoral Manipulation

Digvijaya Singh Leads Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra With Family, Raises Democracy Concerns In MP’s Guna | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached his home constituency Raghogarh in Guna enroute his Ujjain to Ayodhya 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' on Thursday. Singh said he undertook the padyatra to raise awareness about what he described as growing threats to democracy in India.

The journey began after an overnight halt at Fazalpur village, where a flag-hoisting ceremony was organised amid chanting of Vedic mantras. As the padyatra reached Raghogarh, Singh was joined by his family, including his son and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, daughter-in-law and grandson Sahastrajay.

The family performed traditional prayers and rituals before joining the procession. Jaivardhan Singh walked alongside his father as supporters accompanied them through the constituency.

Digvijaya Raises Concerns Over Democracy And EVMs

Addressing supporters, Singh said people often questioned why he was undertaking a lengthy foot march at his age despite having served as an MP, MLA, minister and Chief Minister.

He said the country faced three major challenges, with protecting democracy being his primary concern. Singh questioned whether India would remain democratic or move towards authoritarian rule. The Congress leader also raised questions about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission.

He alleged that the BJP retained power through electoral manipulation and horse-trading of elected representatives. These allegations have not been independently established.

Singh advocated conducting elections through ballot papers instead of EVMs, arguing that democratic institutions must remain transparent and accountable.

The 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra', which began in Ujjain on October 20, is scheduled to conclude in Ayodhya. The march also highlights transparency in religious donations and public accountability.

The procession reached Ramnagar in Raghogarh, where participants took a midday break before continuing their journey.