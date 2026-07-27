Diesel Tanker Overturns On NH-46 In Shivpuri; Villagers Rush To Collect Fuel In Bottles | VIDEO

Driver Critical After Diesel Tanker Overturns On NH-46 In Shivpuri; Villagers Rush To Collect Fuel | VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A diesel tanker overturned on NH-46 in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, leaving the driver seriously injured and prompting villagers to rush to collect the fuel, according to reports on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred near the Lukwasa bypass in Shivpuri district. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the vehicle lying upside down, with a large quantity of diesel spilled onto the road following the accident.

Following this, a crowd gathered at the spot and several people started collecting fuel in cans, buckets and other containers.

According to information, the tanker was carrying diesel and was travelling on NH-46 when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Lukwasa bypass. The tanker overturned, causing diesel to leak onto the roadside.

The injured driver was rescued with the help of locals and taken to a nearby hospital. Due to his serious condition, he was later referred to the district hospital.

Soon after the incident, people from nearby villages reached the spot. Many of them began filling the spilled diesel into containers, creating a chaotic situation at the accident site.

Officials warned that the spilled diesel posed a major safety risk as it is a highly flammable substance. Police and other departments reached the spot and asked people to stay away from the tanker and avoid collecting the fuel.

Traffic affected

Traffic movement on NH-46 was affected for some time following the accident. Police used a crane to remove the tanker and started efforts to clear the road. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The driver is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while authorities are working to safely remove the spilled diesel and restore normal conditions.

Officials have urged people to avoid approaching such accident sites due to the risk of fire and other hazards.