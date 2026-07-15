Dhirendra Shastri's Brother Booked For Bid To Murder | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur police have registered an FIR against Shaligram Garg, younger brother of Bageshwar Dham head Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, and two others for allegedly attempting to murder a man during a land dispute in Koda village under Rajnagar police station limits.

Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said the dispute between two groups turned violent, with both sides attacking each other using sticks and other weapons. Police alleged that when Shaligram and his associates found themselves at a disadvantage, they opened fire.

One bullet struck Motilal Kushwah, leaving him seriously injured. He was admitted to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

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Police have booked Shaligram, Satish and Ankit under charges of attempt to murder. No complaint has so far been filed by Shaligram or the other side in connection with the incident.

The three accused are absconding. Police said they will be arrested once traced. If a counter-complaint is filed by the other party, action will be taken in accordance with the law.