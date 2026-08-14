Dhar’s Iconic Bagh Print To Adorn Rashtrapati Bhavan For Independence Day Reception

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The world-renowned Madhya Pradesh traditional handicraft, Bagh Print, originating from Dhar district, is set to take center stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The artistic round table covers made in authentic Bagh style will grace the venue during the official ‘At Home’ (High Tea) reception hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The event will welcome approximately 650 VVIP guests from India and abroad.

In addition, the traditional motifs of Bagh Print have been given pride of place on the cover page of the official invitation cards dispatched to distinguished dignitaries for the ceremony.

Masterpieces Crafted by Mohammad Bilal Khatri & Family

This remarkable national achievement is the culmination of the dedicated artistry of international and national award-winning master craftsman Mohammad Bilal Khatri, along with his brothers Kazim Khatri and Abdul Karim Khatri.

Expressing his pride, Bilal Khatri said, "This is not merely a personal success for our family; it is a grand recognition of the centuries-old Bagh Print tradition and a tribute to the dedication of every artisan who has preserved this legacy."

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Specially handcrafted in a 36" x 36" round format, the custom table covers are authentic masterpieces dyed with natural vegetable pigments and block-printed using intricate traditional techniques:

• Ancient Cave & Floral Motifs: Features peanut (moongphali) motifs inspired by the ancient murals of the historic Bagh Caves, alongside sacred marigold (genda) patterns symbolizing purity.

• Royal Architectural Influences: Delicately carved wooden block prints representing the intricate floral borders (bel-bootas) reminiscent of the Taj Mahal and Red Fort.

• Indigenous & Tribal Heritage: Revives rare, ancestral tribal textile patterns historically worn by local indigenous communities—including Juwariya, Janjiri-Dhari, and the rare Attha patterns.

A Nostalgic Presidential Connection

This is not the first time the Khatri family’s craft has impressed the nation’s highest office. Back in 2011, Mohammad Bilal Khatri had visited Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside his father, the celebrated Shilp Guru Mohammad Yusuf Khatri. During that visit, they were hosted by the then-President for a special breakfast meeting.

The inclusion of Bagh Print at the President's ‘At Home’ reception adds a glowing new chapter to the handicraft legacy of Dhar district and Madhya Pradesh, presenting India's rich cultural heritage to global and national dignitaries.