Youth Parliament Participants Experience Positive Energy As Energy Guru Ayush Gupta Conducts Reiki Healing Session In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the Sansad Youth Parliament 2026, a special Reiki healing session was held on August 14 at the Vidhan Parishad, located within the Bhopal Assembly premises. The event was jointly organised by the Sakar Drishti Social Foundation and Kaleido Hope, Nagpur.

The session was conducted by Energy Guru Ayush Gupta, with participants from across the country taking part enthusiastically. During the session, Gupta introduced the youth to the concept of Reiki healing and its various dimensions, highlighting the importance of positive thinking, mental peace, and self-awareness in personal development.

'Dilip Suryavanshi Contributing to Taking Bhopal and MP to a Global Level'

Energy Guru Ayush Gupta remarked that Dilip Suryavanshi is making significant contributions towards putting Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal on the global map. He noted that such efforts help promote tourism in the state and attract more visitors, adding that Suryavanshi’s journey serves as a great source of inspiration for today’s youth.

'Parliament Should Begin With Meditation'

Emphasising the importance of mindfulness, Ayush Gupta suggested that just as the Youth Parliament commenced with meditation, the country’s Parliament should also consider beginning its proceedings with a meditative session.

He observed that today’s youth are progressing rapidly, remaining attentive to key issues, reflecting deeply, and actively advancing their ideas. "It is, therefore, extremely important to listen to and understand the perspectives of the youth," he stated.

During the session, participants were guided through practical exercises focused on meditation and energy alignment. Gupta stressed that maintaining mental balance and positive energy is essential in today’s fast-paced life, encouraging young people to recognise their potential and play a constructive role in nation-building. He added that platforms like the Youth Parliament offer a vital stage for youth to express their views, exchange innovative ideas, and hone their leadership skills.

Youth Raise Key Issues in the Spirit of Parliament

Throughout the Sansad Youth Parliament 2026, delegates debated several crucial social and national matters while adhering to standard parliamentary procedures. The young participants articulated their views effectively, gaining practical insights into democratic processes, dialogue, and governance.

Addressing the audience, Ayush Gupta noted that such platforms extend beyond mere debate—they foster decision-making abilities and a strong sense of social responsibility. He encouraged delegates to remain engaged with constructive, awareness-driven initiatives in the future.

A Special Experience for the Youth

Attendees described the Reiki healing session as a unique and refreshing experience. Amidst the intense deliberations of the Youth Parliament, the session provided a welcome space for delegates to focus on mental peace, positivity, and self-awareness.

Overall, the initiative aimed to offer a holistic platform for young people—combining an understanding of democratic values and leadership development with personal wellness and social responsibility. The second day successfully reinforced a spirit of constructive dialogue, positive thinking, and youth leadership.