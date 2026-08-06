DGPs To Meet In Indore For Simhastha Security And Anti-Drug Strategy | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The western regional coordination meeting of Directors General of Police (DGPs) will be held in Indore on August 7, officials said here on Wednesday.

The DGP of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Union Territories will participate in the meeting with their teams.

The meeting will address critical issues related to Simhastha in Ujjain, scheduled to be held in 2028, and Nashik, where the event is scheduled for 2027.

Discussions will also cover cybercrime, crimes against women, the evolving modus operandi of drug traffickers, enhanced interstate coordination, intelligence sharing, the expanding network of synthetic drugs, surveillance of border areas and joint operations against major smugglers.

The meeting assumes significance following the directives issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the country drug-free.

The primary objective of the meeting is to formulate a unified strategy for effective action against interstate drug syndicates and other criminals.

Additional director general of police (Intelligence) A Sai Manohar said the conference would strengthen coordination among states and pave the way for large-scale joint operations against organised drug trafficking networks and other organised criminal networks.