Fake Crime Branch Gang Busted In Bhopal; Four Held, Including Ex-DSP's Daughter-In-Law | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police have arrested four members of a gang, including the daughter-in-law of a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP), for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officials and robbing a 22-year-old man of his gold chain.

The gang was traced and arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The former DSP was posted at Police Headquarters at the time of his death.

The ACP Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said the robbery took place in the intervening night of August 2 and 3 when complainant Abhishek Rajput, a resident of Salaiya area, was returning home with two friends after dinner.

As he reached the parking area of his residential colony, a black SUV stopped behind them. Three men and a woman got out, identified themselves as Crime Branch personnel and allegedly tried to force Abhishek into the SUV.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects snatched his gold chain. The gang fled after local residents gathered, while threatening to kill the victim if he reported the incident.

A case was registered and a special team led by Misrod police station incharge Vimlesh Kumar Rai examined CCTV footage and gathered technical evidence.

The SUV used in the crime was identified, leading to the arrest of Arshad Khan (27), Farhan Khan (20), another Arshad Khan (25), residents of Ratibad and Pavitra Lalji (31), a resident of TT Nagar area.

The SUV used in the crime, belonging to a relative of Arshad, has been seized. However, the stolen gold chain is yet to be recovered.

Inspector Rai said Pavitra was the kingpin of the gang and has eight cases of assault, criminal intimidation and other offences registered at different police stations.

The other suspects also have previous criminal records. Pavitra Lalji's husband, who works in a private company, told police he did not know about his wife's alleged criminal activities.

Police are now investigating whether the gang was involved in other incidents of posing as police officers to target victims.