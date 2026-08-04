BRICS Cultural Conference 2026: BMC Revives 17 Fountains, Beautifies Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified painting, cleanliness and beautification work ahead of the BRICS Cultural Conference 2026, scheduled from Aug 5 to Aug 8, along the VIP route to be used by delegates.

The BMC has revived 17 fountains along the VIP route, including those at Airport Road, VIP Road, Ret Ghat and Minto Hall.

The fountains, which had remained defunct after the Global Investors Summit 2025, have been repaired and restarted ahead of the international event.

Apart from this, road dividers along a 13-km stretch covering Airport Road, Gandhi Nagar, VIP Road, Bhoj Setu, Polytechnic Square and Pt Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) are being painted.

Colourful murals showcasing Madhya Pradesh's folk, cultural and religious heritage are also being created on both sides of Bhoj Setu.

The four-day conference, based on the theme 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah', will witness participation from culture ministers, officials and delegations from BRICS nations and countries including Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, the UAE, South Africa, Cuba, Thailand and Belarus.

BMC superintendent engineer Udit Garg said necessary repairs had been carried out to improve the city's appearance as part of a major beautification drive to welcome foreign delegates.