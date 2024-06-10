DFO Obscene Poster Pasting Case: MP Police Nab 3, Accused Claim Woman Forest Ranger The 'Mastermind'

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Shivpuri police on Monday claimed to have cracked the case, in which obscene posters of Shivpuri's district forest officer (DFO), Sudhanshu Yadav, were pasted across the town. The police added that they arrested three accused in connection with the incident, who revealed that a woman forest ranger had asked them to do it. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest her.

Addressing a press conference in Shivpuri town, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sanjay Chaturvedi told media that after the posters of DFO Yadav were pasted across the town, the Kotwali police handed over the case for probe. The police scanned the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the localities, in which they spotted three men carrying out the act.

Initially, two accused, identified as Shaukat Ali and Prabhu Dayal Sharma were nabbed, after which they revealed about the involvement of another of their accomplices, named Ramesh Sharma. When the trio was interrogated, they revealed that a woman forest ranger Kritika Shukla asked them to do it.

They said ranger Shukla had been posted in Kolaras range, and numerous complaints had been received regarding her conduct at the workplace, after which the DFO had ordered a departmental inquiry against her. She was suspended too, and irked due to the same, she concocted a plan to defame Yadav.

All the posters had gone viral on social media. The police have registered a case against Shukla and are searching for her, as she is on the run, SDOP Chaturvedi said.