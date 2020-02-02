Develop Orchha into tourist-friendly destination: CS SR Mohanty tells officials

BHOPAL: Chief Secretary S R Mohanty reviewed preparations for the upcoming ‘Orchha Mahotsav-2020’ on Sunday. The three-day cultural extravaganza is all set to begin from March 6 in Orchha of Niwadi district.

The CS, accompanied with senior officials, inspected the ongoing preparations at the major tourism sites like Ramraja Mandir, Jahangir Mahal, Ganj Mohalla located Pracheen Kalp-Vraksh, Laxmi Mandir, Heritage Hotel, Shish Mahal, Hardoul Baithka, Chhatris and Tungaran sanctuary. He directed the officials to take up beautification of major sites. CS directed all officials to work as a team to develop Orchha into a tourist-friendly destination.

Mohanty also interacted with the traders and residents and listed to their issues with regard to the upcoming fest. Divisional commissioner Sagar Anand Kumar Sharma, IG S.K. Saxena, DIG Anil Maheshwari, Collector Niwadi Akshay Kumar Singh and SP Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava were also present on the occasion.