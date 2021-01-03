Despite low corona case load, Madhya Pradesh records 14 more deaths

Bhopal: Despite a low corona case load, Madhya Pradesh recorded 14 deaths on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh reported 724 corona-positives cases taking its tally to 244,026 and toll to 3,641. A total of 8,852 are active cases, while 231,533 are cured cases so far, with 947 patients being cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 2.7 per cent, with 26,185 samples sent for testing and 137 samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Indore reported 155 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 55,475 and toll to 884, while Bhopal reported 127 corona-positive cases, and its tally to 39,728 and toll to 583. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 32 and 33 corona-positive cases, respectively.

In the districts

Burhanpur, Morena and Tikamgarh recorded no corona-positive cases. Eighteen districts out of 52 districts recorded more than 10 corona-positive cases. Dindori and Agar-Malwa reported only one corona-positive case.

There are a few other districts which have an increased number of corona cases. Ratlam reported 23 corona-positive cases, while Ujjain and Shivpuri reported 22 each. Sagar reported 18 corona-positive cases, while Hoshangabad reported 15, Betul reported 19 and Barwani reported 14. Jhabua and Raisen reported 10 corona-positive cases each, while Mandsaur reported 12 corona-positive cases, Dhar reported 14 and Anuppur reported 11.