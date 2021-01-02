Corona vaccine dry run at three Bhopal centres

Physical verification

For ensuring enough space, officials carried out physical verification of the sites. Logistical arrangements, including Internet connectivity, power supply and safety norms were overseen for the demonstration. The model sites must have separate entry and exit in a ‘three-room set-up’ with space outside for the purpose of generating awareness along with fully trained vaccination teams. Officials carried out an inspection of vaccination site on intervening on January 1 night before the start of the mock drill and they spoke to the select beneficiaries after SMSes about the dry run.

‘Operational feasibility’

"The aim of the dry run is to assess operational feasibility to test the linkages between planning and implementation and identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation. We’re taking notice of such issues as space. Space is important as we need space when people start coming for the vaccination. However, we’ll decide the numbers for vaccination so that the space doesn’t fall short. We’re keeping track of all these issues," said Dr Sanjay Goel, commissioner, health.

‘Three-room set-up’

"As far the issue of space is concerned, model sites must have a separate entry and exit point and a three-room set-up. But the problem is that, at the PHCs, we don’t have three-room set-ups. We’ll overcome that problem. We need only one room for vaccination and we’ll arrange two other roomas — a waiting room and a post-observation room — by curtaining off the lawns," Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunization officer, remarked.