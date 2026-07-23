Despite Day-Long Search, Police Fail To Trace 16th-Century Cannon Stolen From Narwar Fort In MP's Shivpuri | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a day-long search operation in Rajasthan's Karauli district, the Shivpuri Police failed to recover the 16th-century historic cannon stolen from Narwar Fort.

Around 50 police personnel, along with the Karauli Police, carried out an extensive search in Ganvdi Meena village in the Hindaun area, using JCB machines and metal detectors to dig at several suspected locations.

The team searched fields, vacant plots and other suspicious spots, excavating more than four locations during the operation. However, no trace of the stolen cannon was found.

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According to the investigation, police expanded the search to Rajasthan after finding that 15 to 20 suspicious mobile phone numbers were active in the Hindaun area during both the earlier theft of iron railings from Narwar Fort and the later theft of the historic cannon.

Police said the accused first attempted to steal the cannon on July 5, but could not take it away because of its weight. They allegedly returned on the night of July 15–16 with a loading vehicle and successfully stole it.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia said the search for the stolen cannon and the accused is continuing with the help of the Karauli Police. She said investigators are relying on technical evidence and local intelligence to crack the case.

The 16th-century historic cannon was stolen from Narwar Fort in Shivpuri district on the night of July 17. According to officials, around 25 to 30 armed men entered the fort through the rear entrance in a loading vehicle, threatened the security guards and took away the cannon from the Open Court area. The cannon was one of 14 historic cannons from the Scindia dynasty kept at the fort.

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