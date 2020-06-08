Defence institute uses nano technology to develop spray

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune, has developed a nano technology based disinfectant spray to combat COVID-19 by disinfecting all types of surfaces. It has been named, ANANYA. This can be used by anyone, from a common man to a healthcare worker, and on a mass scale.

This spray can be used on masks, PPEs, hospital linens, as well as medical instruments, elevator buttons, door knobs, corridors and rooms etc.

The nano-technology assisted formulation will not only stop the coronavirus from entering human body but will also kill the virus when it comes in contact with formulation layer on masks, PPE etc.

This is a water-based spray and will be effective for more than 24 hours. This formulation adheres effectively to fabric, plastic and metallic objects and its toxicity to humans is negligible. The shelf life of the spray is more than six months.

Gandhi Medical College(GMC) virology laboratory head Dr Deepti Chaurasia said alcohol-based disinfectant, which people use right now is best. "We will examine the nano-technology based disinfectant, which has been prepared by Pune-based DIAT but alcohol based disinfected is ok as it kills virus and other germs," he added.

Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr AK Shrivastva said government will take a final call.