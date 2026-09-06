 Declared Dead, 80-Year-Old Man Breathes Minutes Before Postmortem At Rewa Hospital; Rushed To ICU
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Declared Dead, 80-Year-Old Man Breathes Minutes Before Postmortem At Rewa Hospital; Rushed To ICU

An 80-year-old patient at Rewa Medical College was found alive after being erroneously declared dead, triggering fresh controversy at the hospital. Girja Prasad’s family reportedly noticed he was breathing before a postmortem could take place. He was rushed back to the critical care ICU and is currently undergoing treatment on a ventilator.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
Declared Dead, 80-Year-Old Man Breathes Minutes Before Postmortem At Rewa Hospital; Rushed To ICU
Declared Dead, 80-Year-Old Man Breathes Minutes Before Postmortem At Rewa Hospital; Rushed To ICU | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of the controversy over the death of a woman and her newborn, an uproar erupted again at Rewa Medical College on Saturday after a patient who was declared dead was found alive before a postmortem could be conducted.

An 80-year-old critically ill patient, Girja Prasad, who had been erroneously declared dead in hospital records, was found breathing by his family before a postmortem or funeral could take place.

Prasad was admitted in critical condition. On the evening of Sep 4, hospital staff mistakenly updated his records to indicate that he had died.

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Paramedical staff immediately rushed him back to the critical care ICU, where he is undergoing emergency treatment under close observation.

Doctors termed it a highly unusual medical oversight. The SDM visited the hospital to gather details.

Rewa Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi told Free Press, "An MBBS Part I student examined the patient and found him dead, but later he was found alive. Currently, he is undergoing treatment and is on a ventilator."

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