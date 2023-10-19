'Dear Citizens...', PM Modi Writes To People Of Madhya Pradesh, Urges Them To Vote For Double Engine Govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the public of Madhya Pradesh urging them to vote for BJP, on Thursday. Listing the achievements of the Shivraj-led government in the central state, he has asked public to show their trust in the double-engine.

In the letter, Modi thanked the public for all the love and affection he receives every time he in on the visit there.

Here are some excerpts from the PM's letter:

In the last 20 years, Madhya Pradesh has emerged from its past of being a laggard state and has become strong, prosperous and self-reliant. Before 2003 Madhya Pradesh lacked basic facilities like electricity, water, roads.

Madhya Pradesh has been included in the top 10 economies of the country in the last 20 years.

As a result of the tireless hard work of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP government in these 20 years, constructed more than 5 lakh km of roads, economic growth rate is more than 16 percent, tap water in more than 65 lakh houses, 28 thousand MW is being provided.

The development model of Madhya Pradesh has become a model of poor welfare, women upliftment and overall promotion for the entire country.

The BJP government has run countless schemes for every poor person of Madhya Pradesh, due to which today more than 1.36 crore people in the state are above the poverty line.

Shivraj-led govt has worked hard for the progress of Ladli Behnas and Ladli Lakshmis.

The present condition of farmers, Dalits, tribals and youth of Madhya Pradesh has improved due to various welfare schemes and a better future is waiting for them.

Before 2014, due to the step-motherly behavior of the Congress government at the Centre, the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh faced many difficulties in the public welfare and development of the state.

The entire country is witnessing that after the formation of BJP government at the Center after 2014, a new potential has expanded within Madhya Pradesh and together we have given a bright future to the state and have also preserved its glorious history. It is the result of the tireless efforts of people and the double engine government which is moving rapidly on the path of joining the top 3 economic states of India.

