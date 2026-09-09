‘Dead Women Raped At Morgue In Rewa Hospital,’ Congress MLA Abhay Mishra Makes Shocking Allegation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Semariya Abhay Mishra on Tuesday alleged that bodies of women were sexually assaulted during post-mortem examinations at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

Mishra made the allegation while addressing a Congress protest at Jaistambh Square over alleged irregularities and negligence at the hospital.

He claimed that when a woman's body is taken for post-mortem examination, family members are asked to leave and alleged that women's bodies are then sexually assaulted.

The MLA also alleged that money was collected from families of the deceased in the name of post-mortem procedures.

The allegations come amid several controversies involving the hospital.

Reportedly, at least three and sometimes seven to 10 bodies are brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination every day.