Bhopal Hyatt Palace Party Controversy: Bajrang Dal Storms Into Late Night Fresher's Party, Accuse Minors Of Substance Use| VIDEO

Bajrang Dal Protests At Hotel Hyatt Palace In Bhopal Over Minors, Intoxicating Substances In Late-Night Party | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night party at Bhopal’s Hotel Hyatt Palace sparked controversy after Bajrang Dal workers reached the venue and staged a protest. They alleged that several students from a private college, including suspected minors, were attending the party and that intoxicating substances were being consumed.

A police team rushed to the hotel following reports of the disturbance, brought the situation under control and began examining the allegations and the party’s permission documents.

Protest At Hotel Hyatt Palace

According to information, the party was organised late at night at Hotel Hyatt Palace in Bansal Plaza near Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in the Habibganj area of Bhopal. Bajrang Dal workers reached the venue after reportedly receiving information about the event.

The workers created a commotion outside the hotel and raised objections to the late-night party. They alleged that several male and female students from a private college were present at the venue.

The protesters also claimed that some of those attending the event appeared to be minors. However, the identities and ages of the partygoers have not been officially confirmed.

Drug Use Allegations At Hotel Hyatt Palace

Bajrang Dal workers further alleged that intoxicating substances were being used during the party. No official confirmation regarding the recovery or consumption of any banned substance was immediately available.

Police personnel reached the hotel after being informed about the disturbance. They intervened and brought the situation under control to prevent the dispute from escalating.

Officials are examining whether the organisers had obtained the necessary permission to hold the late-night event. Police are also verifying the allegations concerning minors and the alleged use of intoxicating substances.

Further action will be taken based on the evidence found during the investigation, police said.