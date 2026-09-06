Bhopal Roads Turn Into ‘Mini-Lakes’ After Rain; Residents Worship Potholes With Flowers And Mantras | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Potholes across Bhopal have turned into mini-lakes following heavy rain, making roads hazardous for commuters and increasing the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Water-filled craters have also made it difficult for motorists to judge their depth, forcing sudden braking and swerving, but responsible officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) who had directed to carry-out patchworks across the city are themself unaware of the locations were the potholes are being filled.

Roads in Karond, Katara Hills, Kolar, Awadhpuri, Shahpura and DIG Bungalow Square are among the stretches reported to be in poor condition.

In several places, the top layer of the roads has peeled off, further worsening the situation.

BMC Superintending Engineer RR Jaroliya told Free Press that potholes were currently being filled using C&D waste.

“Repair work will be carried out after the rains,” he said, adding that he did not have information about which roads had already been repaired or the extent of the work.

Citizens protest with flowers

Frustrated with the deteriorating road conditions, residents staged a symbolic protest on Sunday by decorating potholes with flowers and garlands, lighting incense sticks and chanting mantras.

They sarcastically said the potholes had become so dangerous that their Tehravin should be performed.

Social activist Umashankar Tiwari said accidents and deaths caused by potholes should be treated with equal seriousness.

He also demanded an inspection of road quality and action against those responsible, along with an inquiry into roads constructed over the past three years.