Dead Fly In ₹219 Sandwich? Bhopal Customer Seeks Action Against Restaurant |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints regarding food hygiene and quality are reported frequently in Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, a dead fly was allegedly found in a sandwich served at a restaurant in Platinum Plaza, Bhopal.

The matter came to the fore after a customer filed a complaint with the food safety department, calling it a serious matter related to public health.

A food inspector is expected to investigate the matter on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Shobha Ahirwar, a resident of Ashoka Garden, visited Sharma Chinese Fast Food restaurant on June 15 at around 12:30 pm.

She said she ordered a cheese sandwich and found an insect in it while eating. On checking carefully, she realised it was a dead fly.

Shobha said she immediately complained to the restaurant staff, but her complaint was not taken seriously. She later reported the matter to the food safety department.

Shobha said she paid ₹219 for the sandwich but described the incident as a serious health concern.

Later, she emailed the food safety department, seeking strict action and a hygiene inspection of the restaurant.

After the complaint, the food safety department officials are supposed to conduct a detailed inspection of the restaurant.

Cleanliness standards, and food handling practices at the outlet will be checked as part of the investigation.

Further action will be taken based on the inspection report.

Not the first case!

#Watch: Student found a lizard in mess food at UIT RGPV Bhopal. Staff denied it and claimed it was capsicum; one staff member reportedly ate it. #IndiaNews #Bhopal #College #JaagIndia pic.twitter.com/2jL8qv8msX — Jaag India (@thejaagindia) March 22, 2026

In the month of March, students at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal claimed they found a dead lizard in the curry served at the university canteen. They recorded a video of the incident and showed it to the kitchen staff.

However, the staff members denied the claim. They said it was only a piece of capsicum, and even ate it in front of the students to prove his point.

The video went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions and criticism online.