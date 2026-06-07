Dead Baby Snake Found In Nutrition Packet Given To Pregnant Woman At Anganwadi In Pandhurna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dead baby snake was allegedly found inside a packet of nutritional food distributed to a pregnant woman through an Anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna district.

According to information, the incident was reported from Karghat Kamthi village, where a pregnant woman, Vachhala Bai Dhurve, received a packet of laddus as part of a supplementary nutrition programme.

Fortunately, she had not consumed the food.

According to family members, they opened the packet at home and were shocked to find a dead snakelet inside.

They immediately informed Anganwadi workers and local authorities about the incident.

Soon after receiving the complaint, officials from the Women and Child Development Department, along with police and revenue officials, reached the village and inspected the packet. The food packet was seized and an official report was prepared.

Authorities have preserved a sample of the nutritional food for laboratory testing.

Regarding the matter, the Collector said a 5-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

He added that the food sample has been sent to the State Food Testing Centre in Bhopal for examination.

Police said further action will be taken after the laboratory report and inquiry findings are received.

The incident has raised concerns among villagers, especially pregnant women and families who depend on Anganwadi centres for nutritional supplements.

Residents have demanded strict action against those responsible and regular quality checks of food supplied through the government programme.

Additionally, the administration has urged people not to spread rumours and to wait for the findings of the official investigation.