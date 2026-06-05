Chhatarpur Woman Complaints Of Abuse By In-Laws After Giving Birth To Daughter; Husband Tried Choking Baby

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment after she gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday.

The woman reached the Superintendent of Police (SP) office seeking protection and justice.

The 21-year-old woman, a resident of Panagar village under Pipat police station limits, said she was married three years ago in Urdmau village of Garhi Malhara area.

According to her, she gave birth to a daughter three months ago, after which the behaviour of her husband and in-laws changed.

The woman alleged that her husband and family members were unhappy because she did not give birth to a son. She claimed that she was regularly subjected to mental and physical harassment and was threatened with being thrown out of the house.

She further alleged that during a recent dispute, her husband tried to choke their newborn daughter and attempted to harm the baby by stepping on her. The woman said she somehow managed to save her child and later left the house with the baby.

Fearing for their safety, she went directly to the SP office and requested police protection. She said her life and her daughter's life would be at risk if she returned to her in-laws' house.

Garhi Malhara police station in-charge Geeta Singh said the woman had approached the SP office and no written complaint had yet been received at the police station. However, police are aware of the matter and will investigate and take action according to the law.

Police said the allegations are being examined and further action will be taken after the investigation.