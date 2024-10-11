De-Addction Lost In Puffs Of Smoke: Pill Use Fourishes In State Capital | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent Rs-1,814 crore drug haul has raised concerns about the consumption, distribution and sale of psychotropic substances in the state capital. About four to five recreational drugs are openly sold across the city.

According to sources, the sale and the consumption of the drugs is high in Shahpura, Arif Nagar, Shahjehanabad, Kolar, Piplani, MP Nagar, Arera colony and Ayodhya bypass, indicating that police have turned a blind eye to the malpractice.

Cannabis is the most preferred recreational drugs among consumers followed by charas, mephedrone (MD), LSD and marijuana, sources added. When this reporter posed as customer before drug peddlers and paan kiosk operators, it was learnt that they sell psychotropic substances mostly in areas where a majority of the school and college students reside.

A paan kiosk operator said that drugs were being sold in hostels of educational institutions in the city. Notably, a person had committed suicide weeks ago at his hostel in MANIT and his father had alleged that drugs were easily available in the area.

Crime branch unable to identify

When contacted, deputy police commissioner (crime branch) Akhil Patel said that drug peddlers were often arrested but their network with other drug peddlers was not up to the mark. The whistleblowers of peddlers inform their associates about the arrest of their gang members following which the other peddlers flee.

Paan kiosks, college campuses to be inspected

When the issue was raised before additional police commissioner (law and order/crime) Awadhesh Goswami, he said that all the paan kiosks, college campuses would be inspected to curb the drugs menace.

Read Also ED Conducts Raids In Delhi And Mumbai In Massive Drug Bust Probe Worth Over ₹7,000 Crore

Cannabis Worth Rs 25k Seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police on Friday arrested a drug peddler in Anand Nagar from whom cannabis worth Rs 25,000 was seized. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal said that the police had received a tip-off on Thursday night about a youth spotted near Anand Nagar bus stop carrying cannabis in his bag.

A team from Piplani police station rushed to the spot and arrested Vinod Kushwaha. The police found 1.1 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 25,049 in his bag.