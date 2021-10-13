Day 4 of Ramleela Utsav in Bhopal: How Ram bonded with forest dwellers

BHOPAL: ‘Nishadraj Guhya,’ depicting the relationship between Lord Ram and forest dwellers was staged under Vanvasi Leela at the open air auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan here on Wednesday.

It was the fourth day of the five-day Shri Ramleela Utsav organised by the Directorate of Culture. Written by Yogesh Tripathi and directed by Guru Prasanna Das from Satna, this episode from the Ramayana was showcased for the first time.

The artistes who performed were from different tribal and folk communities of the state. During the one hour and 45 minute-performance, 24 artists from the tribal and folk community presented it in Parsi and contemporary Nritya Abhinaya styles.

The episode begins with the meeting between Lord Rama and Nishadraj, the boatman. After killing Ravana, Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya and his coronation takes place.

Ajay Singh played the role of Nishadraj. Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh was present. She felicitated the director of Vanvasi Leela Natya, Guru Prasanna Das, Acharya Nirmal Das and Yogesh Tripathi with bouquets and shawls.

Besides, an exhibition of 50 paintings, based on the story of Vanvasi Leela Natya Lekh, is also on display in which Leela Natya Bhaktimati Shabari has been composed in Cheriyal Patam style of Andhra Pradesh and Nishadraj Guhya in Nathdwara style of Rajasthan.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:46 PM IST