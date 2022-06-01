Day 1: Bhopal swimmers clinch 4 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals at 50th MP State Swimming C’ship

Swimmers participating at 50th MP State Swimming Championship in Indore on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Swimmers from the state capital bagged four gold medals on the first day of 50th Madhya Pradesh State Swimming Championship on Wednesday, said Ramkumar Khilrani, secretary of Bhopal Swimming Association.

The Bhopal delegation also won 7 silver medals and 11 bronze medals in separate events on the day.

Anvesh Singh won the first gold of the day in 1,500 meter men’s freestyle.Bhopal’s Vaani Jain got the second gold in 100 meter backstroke in girls’ category while Ananya Jain won the third gold of the day in 100 meters butterfly race in girls’ category. Aryan S Ganesh won the fourth and final gold of the day in 50 meter breast event in the boys’ group.

The tournament is being held in Indore. A delegation of 72 members is taking part in the championship from Bhopal including Pramita Manware and Farhan Ahmed Mansoori as manager and coach respectively.

In all, 36 boys and 34 girls are taking part in the championship, which is being held in four groups.

The state’s team for the Sub Junior National Championship in Rajkot and Junior National Championship to be held in Bhubaneswar will be selected on the basis of their performances here, said Khilrani.

Gold

Anvesh Singh…………………..1,500 meter men’s freestyle

Vaani Jain………………….100 meter girls’ backstroke

Ananya Jain……………………..100 meters girls’ butterfly

Aryan S Ganesh………………….50 meter boys’ breast

Silver medals

Vijay Patel-50 m breast (boys’)

Anvi Khanduri-100 m butterfly (group 2 girls’)

Sanidhya Chouksey-100 m butterfly (men’s)

Navya Singh - 200 m backstroke (group 2 girls’)

Aarana Muramkar - 200 m backstroke and 400 m IM (group 1 girls’)

Vaani Jain- 200 m IM (group 3 girls’)

Bronze

Arth Jain, Aarana Muramkar, Sanidhya Chouksey, Apoorva Pare, Mehek Manware, Anvesh Singh, Vishal Makoria, Vedant Singh Chouhan, Arya Johri, Navya Singh Ishita Parihar