Datia SP Mayur Khandelwal Stage Theft At Police Station, Hides Important Files To Teach Sleeping Staff A Lesson

Datia SP Mayur Khandelwal Removes Imp Files And Stage Theft To Teach Sleeping Staff A Lesson |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise late-night inspection by Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Khandelwal has become a major talk of the town in the police department after he used an unusual method to check the alertness of police personnel at Goraghat police station.

The incident took place around 11 pm at the police station located on the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway.

During the inspection, the SP found that most of the police staff, including the sentry, were asleep inside rooms at the station instead of performing their duties.

Upset over the negligence, the SP decided to teach the staff a lesson in a different way. He quietly entered the record room, picked some important files from there and hid them.

Later, he woke up the staff and informed them that several important files were missing from the police station.

As soon as the staff learned about the missing files, panic spread through the station. Police personnel immediately started checking records and searching for the files.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Shakya, who was having dinner at a nearby government residence, was also called to the station.

The staff searched for the files for a long time and appeared visibly worried.

After observing their reaction, the SP returned the files and revealed that it was only a test to check the staff’s alertness and sense of responsibility.

He reminded the police personnel that police duty is a 24-hour responsibility and officers must remain alert at all times, as any emergency or complainant can arrive at any moment.

The SP also warned the staff that such negligence would not be tolerated in the future and instructed them to improve their working style and remain responsible during duty hours.

Following the incident, police personnel at other stations in the district have also become more alert.

The SP’s action is being seen as an important step towards improving discipline and accountability in the police department.