Shocking! VIDEO Shows Four On-Duty Cops Sleeping On Patient Beds & Urinating In Dustbin At Sidhi District Hospital, Suspended

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four policemen were suspended after a video showed them lying on patient's bed and urinating in the dustbin kept nearby inside Sidhi district hospital on Wednesday.

The video surfaced on social media on April 13 and quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, the policemen can be seen lying on a patient’s bed inside a room of the hospital. One of them is seen turning to one side while lying on the bed and urinating into a dustbin kept nearby.

The video also shows their police uniforms hanging on a rope inside the room while the men rest on the hospital bed meant for patients.

Watch the video below :

A video showing four on-duty policemen sleeping on a patient’s bed and even urinating in a dustbin inside the district #hospital has led to their suspension in #Sidhi, #MadhyaPradesh.



More details 🔗https://t.co/X85yt66Ljw pic.twitter.com/87ZZ9qYOjB — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 15, 2026

According to officials, the policemen were posted at the district hospital to guard an undertrial prisoner who had been admitted there on March 28. The team was led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Narmada Prasad Prajapati and included constables Udayraj Singh, Jitendra Singh and Manish Tiwari.

After the video surfaced, senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Police ordered an internal inquiry. During the investigation, it was found that the policemen were heavily drunk at the time of the incident. The inquiry confirmed that the misconduct happened under the influence of alcohol. The probe also noted that there was a lack of proper supervision by the officer in charge during the duty.

Following the inquiry, the Sidhi police administration suspended all four policemen for serious indiscipline, negligence of duty and for damaging the reputation of the police force. Officials said such behaviour by on-duty personnel is unacceptable, especially in a public place like a hospital.

During the suspension period, the policemen have been attached to the reserve centre in Sidhi. They have also been directed to follow all departmental procedures while the matter continues to be examined by the department.