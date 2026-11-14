Datia Road Accident: Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Way To Ratangarh Mata Temple; 2 Dead, 17 Injured

Datia Road Accident: Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Way To Ratangarh Mata Temple; 2 Women Killed, 17 Injured |

Datia Latest News: A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district claimed the lives of two women and left 17 pilgrims injured on Saturday. The accident occurred when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to Ratangarh Mata Temple overturned. Around 20 to 22 people were travelling in the vehicle. The injured include women and children.

The Datia road accident occurred when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned near the Dhulha Dev parking area. The pilgrims were travelling from Bhikampura village in Bhind district to visit the temple.

Tractor-Trolley Overturns At Sharp Turn

According to preliminary information, around 20 to 22 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley. The accident took place at a turn beyond the Dhulha Dev parking area on the route to Ratangarh Mata Temple.

The tractor-trolley was reportedly moving at high speed when the driver lost control while negotiating the turn. The vehicle became unstable and overturned on the road. The sudden accident left passengers with little time to react.

Two Women Killed, 17 Pilgrims Injured

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri Devi (58) and Meera Devi (60). Both were residents of Bhikampura village in Bhind district. All the pilgrims travelling in the tractor-trolley reportedly belonged to the same village.

The Datia tractor-trolley accident left 17 people injured, including women and children. After the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the passengers trapped under or around the overturned vehicle.

Police Begin Investigation In Bhind Pilgrims Accident Case

After receiving information, police reached the spot of the tractor trolley accident in Madhya Pradesh and started rescue operations. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have inspected the accident site and started an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and loss of control at the turn may have caused the Ratangarh Mata Temple accident.

The tragedy has plunged Bhikampura village into mourning. The tractor-trolley accident has also raised concerns about the safety of transporting large groups of people in tractor-trolleys, particularly on routes used by pilgrims.

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