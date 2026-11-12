Datia Patwari Veena Rawat Poses With Banned Carbide Gun During Diwali Celebrations | VIDEO Viral

Woman Patwari Uses Banned Carbide Gun During Diwali In Datia; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman patwari allegedly using a banned carbide gun during Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district went viral on social media on Thursday, raising questions over government employees' compliance with official orders.

According to reports, the woman official was identified as Veena Rawat, a patwari posted in the Noner revenue circle of Datia district.

In the viral video, Rawat was seen using a carbide gun to burst crackers. The video was reportedly recorded on Diwali and was allegedly shared by the patwari herself on her social media account.

The incident raised questions about the responsibility of government employees to follow administrative orders.

#WATCH | Viral Video: Datia Patwari Veena Rawat Poses With Banned Carbide Gun During Diwali Celebrations #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/8zuK2rCnvk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 12, 2026

Madhya Pradesh Government Had Banned Carbide Guns

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government had banned the use of carbide guns during Diwali due to safety concerns and the risk of accidents. The state government had directed collectors across all districts to strictly enforce the ban and ensure public safety.

Following these instructions, the Datia district administration had also issued prohibitory orders against the use of carbide guns.

The administration had warned people against using such devices. However, the video allegedly showing a government employee using a carbide gun despite the ban raised concerns over compliance with the orders.

Questions Raised Over Violation Of Government Orders

After the video surfaced, questions were raised about how a government employee could allegedly violate an order issued by the district administration. The incident also sparked discussion over whether the patwari was unaware of the restrictions or had deliberately ignored them.

The viral video prompted calls for an investigation and appropriate action in the matter. However, there was no official confirmation of any action taken against the woman patwari so far.

It remains to be seen whether the Datia district administration will investigate the incident and take action over the alleged violation of the ban.