Diwali 2026 Safety Alert In Indore! Carbide Guns Caused 40 Eye Injuries Last Year, Doctors Warn Children Risk Permanent Blindness | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Carbide guns used during Diwali celebrations can cause serious eye injuries and even permanent loss of vision, particularly among children. Last year, Indore reported 31 eye injury cases by Oct 24, rising to 40 by Oct 26. Several patients, mostly children, reached MY Hospital.

In two to three cases, injuries were so severe that cornea transplants were required.

Medical college eye specialists have warned against using carbide guns this Diwali. Special medical teams will also remain deployed at hospitals.

Looking into gun nozzle most dangerous

Dr Rishi Gupta, cornea specialist at the School of Excellence for Eye, said the biggest danger arises when a carbide gun fails to fire immediately after the trigger is pulled. Children sometimes look into the nozzle to check the problem, risking serious injuries if it suddenly explodes.

Gupta said he had performed cornea transplants on four to five children injured in such incidents over the years. Even ordinary crackers can cause serious eye damage through sparks, gunpowder and chemicals.

Avoid home remedies

Doctors advised against rubbing or pressing injured eyes or using rose water, eye drops without medical advice or home remedies. Immediate examination by an eye specialist is essential. Timely treatment and surgery can save vision.

Health department issues advisory

The health department advised celebrating in open spaces, wearing cotton clothes, supervising children and maintaining a safe distance from crackers. Use long candles or incense sticks to light crackers. Never relight failed crackers or burst them inside glass bottles or containers.

People with asthma or respiratory illnesses should avoid smoke and remain indoors during fireworks.

For burns, cool the affected area under clean, cool running water without pulling off stuck clothing. Serious burns, blast injuries and eye injuries require immediate hospital treatment.