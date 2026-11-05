Khategaon TI Dilip Puri Murder Case Sees Two Encounter-Injured Accused Hospitalised Under Tight Security In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two suspects in the murder of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who sustained bullet injuries in separate police encounters, have been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore under heavy security. Only authorised officials and doctors are allowed to enter their ward.

As their 24-hour detention period nears its end, they are reportedly being produced before a local judicial magistrate first class in Khategaon via video conferencing.

Absconding mini-truck driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat was shot in the right leg after allegedly attempting to snatch a sub-inspector's pistol while being taken to Khategaon following his arrest in Alirajpur on Tuesday night. Another suspect, Dheeraj, was also shot in the right leg after allegedly attempting to escape from police custody in the Bank Note Press police station area.

Sources said a police team was about to leave for Dahod in Gujarat with another suspect, truck owner Keram Singh, to investigate the routes and locations allegedly used for transporting and distributing liquor.

Another team has left for Timarni in Harda district, from where the illegal liquor transportation had reportedly originated. A 22-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by additional SP Soumya Jain, has been constituted to investigate the murder.

Additional SP Soumya Jain said police had detained several people and were questioning them in connection with the case. The questioning is aimed at identifying others allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade.

She added that Gajendra and Dheeraj, who sustained bullet injuries in the encounters, had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital and further investigation was underway. Five suspects, including prime suspect Rahul Jaiswal, have been arrested till the filing of this news.

Three more excise department personnel suspended

The Dewas Collector on Wednesday suspended three head constables of the Excise Department with immediate effect for allegedly failing to curb the illegal liquor trade and sale in their respective areas and showing serious negligence in their duties.

The suspended employees include Deepak Tatwade, Bal Krishna Jaiswal and Gajendra Singh Chauhan, who were posted in the Dewas (C) Excise Circle.

During their suspension, all three employees will remain headquartered at the Office of the Assistant Excise Commissioner in Dewas and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules.

With this action, a total of six people, including an Assistant District Excise Officer (ADEO), have been suspended so far in connection with the case.