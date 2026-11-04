Complex Rules, Delayed NOCs Hurting Pharma Exports, Industry Demands Simpler Regulations At Pharmexcil Chintan Shivir In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pharmaceutical exporters have called for relaxation of regulations and streamlining of the process for obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to boost exports. They said complex procedures and documentation requirements were hampering overseas trade.

The concerns were raised at the annual meeting of the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), titled 'Chintan Shivir 2026', held at Brilliant Convention Centre. Over 100 representatives from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat participated.

Representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, central and state drug authorities, narcotics control and foreign export regulatory bodies attended the meeting.

Participants noted that Indian medicines enjoy high demand abroad owing to their quality, reasonable pricing and superior service. However, despite manufacturers being keen to expand operations, extensive documentation and time-consuming export procedures pose significant challenges.

Industry representatives told officials from central and state drug authorities that complicated documentation and new regulatory requirements caused unnecessary delays, often resulting in Indian companies losing export orders.

They urged authorities to introduce practical, simplified regulations to sustain pharmaceutical export growth. They also sought relaxation of rules governing NOCs, arguing that a uniform approval process for all medicines hampered business. Instead, they suggested category-specific regulations for different drugs.

Officials shared information on government schemes, available facilities, procedural requirements and potential business opportunities. A presentation highlighted the central government's ongoing initiatives to promote pharmaceutical exports.

Key attendees included MP Shankar Lalwani and director general K Udaya Bhanu. Other participants included Raja Bhanu, Madhya Pradesh drug controller Manoj Pushp, central deputy drug controller Navneet P Singh, Amit Chawla, Himanshu Shah, Basic Drug Dealers Association, Madhya Pradesh, president Jayprakash Mulchandani, Sudhir Bora, Ajay Dasudi and Abhijit Motiwale.

The deliberations focused on addressing regulatory hurdles and facilitating pharmaceutical exports through simpler procedures while enabling domestic manufacturers to tap overseas demand.