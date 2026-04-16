Datia MLA Pradeep Agarwal Receives ‘Peculiar Blessing'; Saint Smacks, Pushes Leader During Religious Discourse-- VIDEO

Datia MLA Pradeep Agarwal Receives ‘Peculiar Blessing'; Saint Smacks, Pushes Leader During Religious Discourse |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident unfolded during a religious discourse in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, where a BJP MLA was hit and pushed as a part of seeking blessings. Video of the event went viral on social media.

Check out the video:

The incident occurred during a Shrimad Bhagavat Katha (religious discourse) in the village of Bercha.

The religious discourse is currently underway in Bercha village. A renowned saint from Bhind had arrived to conduct the proceedings, and Pradeep Agarwal, the BJP MLA from Sevda, went to seek his blessings.

Punched and Pushed away as part of blessing

As the MLA garlanded Saint Sitaram Maharaj and bowed down to receive his benediction, the saint, instead of offering a blessing, punched MLA Pradeep Agarwal, pushed him away, and threw aside the garland the MLA had placed upon him.

Video surfaces

Although the video is four days old, it is now going viral across social media platforms. It is reported that Baba Sitaram typically blesses his devotees in this unconventional manner.

Following the viral circulation of the video—which shows the saint angrily shooing away the Sevda MLA instead of blessing him—the incident has fuelled a flurry of diverse discussions and rumours throughout the region.

Incident draws mixed reaction

In the wake of this event, netizens are offering a wide range of reactions. While some view the incident through the lens of faith and tradition, others are labelling it as inappropriate behaviour on a public platform. The MLA's office has yet to issue an official statement regarding this matter.